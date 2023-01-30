JUST IN
India should have a permanent seat in Security Council, says UNGA chief
10 students dead, 15 injured as boat capsizes in northwest Pakistan
India looking for solutions for many other countries: UNGA president
Mike Pompeo slams Ashraf Ghani in his book, calls him a total fraud'
India-US relationship not as strong as it needs to be: Congressman Thanedar
Donald Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever
Iran reports drone attack on defence facility in central city Isfahan
Iran vows legal pursuit of Trump, Pompeo for Soleimani's assassination
3 killed, 4 injured in second mass shooting in a week in Los Angeles
NATO membership process hasn't stopped, say Finnish, Swedish FMs
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Memory chip crisis threatens to wipe out earnings, destabilise suppliers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We will resume talks soon to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia: Iranian FM

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Sunday at a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani following their meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran

Topics
Saudi Arabia | Iran | Tehran

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran
Photo: Bloomberg

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that Iran and Saudi Arabia are expected to resume talks on normalising ties soon, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Sunday at a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani following their meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran, commenting on the next round of rapprochement talks between Tehran and Riyadh.

He also mentioned that Iran's ties with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have improved as the two Arab states have already sent their ambassadors back to Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the indirect exchange of messages between Iran and Bahrain is continuing through a mediator, adding the two sides can very well pass through the stage of talks and enter the next phase, which is an expansion of lasting cooperation.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

To improve bilateral relations and ease regional tension, Iraq hosted four rounds of direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2021 and the fifth-round in April last year.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Saudi Arabia

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 07:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.