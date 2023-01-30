We will resume talks soon to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia: Iranian FM

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that and are expected to resume talks on normalising ties soon, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks on Sunday at a joint press conference with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani following their meeting in the Iranian capital Tehran, commenting on the next round of rapprochement talks between and Riyadh.

He also mentioned that Iran's ties with Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have improved as the two Arab states have already sent their ambassadors back to Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

He stressed that the indirect exchange of messages between and Bahrain is continuing through a mediator, adding the two sides can very well pass through the stage of talks and enter the next phase, which is an expansion of lasting cooperation.

cut diplomatic ties with in early 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shiite cleric.

To improve bilateral relations and ease regional tension, Iraq hosted four rounds of direct talks between Iran and in 2021 and the fifth-round in April last year.

