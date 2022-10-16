JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
No tolerance for 'armed terrorists' in Iraq's Kurdistan region: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Tehran will not tolerate the continued presence of "armed terrorists" in Iraq's Kurdistan region

Topics
Iran | Iraq

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran's new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian (Photo: Twitter/ @Amirabdolahian)
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said Tehran will not tolerate the continued presence of "armed terrorists" in Iraq's Kurdistan region as well as their actions and movements against Iran's security.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Chairman of the Iraqi National Security Council Qasim al-Araji in Tehran, state news media reported.

Highlighting the necessity of expanding the already growing relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all areas, the Iranian Foreign Minister called for the two sides' cooperation in the security field and confronting "armed terrorists" in the Kurdistan region.

Qasim al-Araji said the Iraqi government would take measures to stop any activity intended to jeopardise Iran's security, Xinhua news agency reported.

Over the past years, Iran's western and northwestern borders with Iraq have been the scene of clashes between the Iranian security forces and Kurdish fighters.

--IANS

int/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Iran

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 09:11 IST

