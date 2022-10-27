JUST IN
Will take US-India relationship to next level again: Donald Trump
Here's why Indians might have a good reason to celebrate Rishi Sunak
UK completed majority of sections of free trade agreement with India
Liberal Democrats call for probe into Braverman's return to office: Report
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Chinese President Xi on China visit next week
Ahead of midterms, Joe Biden's job approval back down to 40%: Poll
UN envoy: Myanmar crisis deepens, taking 'catastrophic toll on people'
'Big day,' say Indian Americans as Rishi Sunak becomes British PM
For the first time, women outnumber men in New Zealand's parliament
Biden congratulates UK PM Sunak; discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict with him
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Religious freedom fundamental American value: Blinken at Diwali reception
Afghans' lives have become 'unbearably hard' due to rise in poverty: WFP
Business Standard

Ready for talks with Ukraine over claims of drone supplies to Russia: Iran

Rejecting the claims that Russia used Iranian drones against Ukraine, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Tehran's readiness for talks with Kiev on such allegations.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Iran

IANS  |  Tehran 

Iran’s flag at the IAEA headquarters. Iran is now enriching small amounts of uranium to its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade purity as its stockpile continues to grow

Rejecting the claims that Russia used Iranian drones against Ukraine, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Tehran's readiness for talks with Kiev on such allegations.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei in Tehran, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We strongly dismiss the baseless claims of some countries on Russia's use of Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine. We invite Ukrainian authorities to attend a bilateral meeting of experts, and present any evidence supporting the accusations," he was quoted by Press TV as saying.

Iran's principled policy is to oppose arming either of the parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, he added, reiterating Tehran's opposition to the ongoing conflict.

Ukraine and Western countries like the US have in recent weeks accused Tehran of exporting suicide drones to Moscow for use in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Noting cooperation in different fields including defense between Iran and Russia, Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday that "in the past, we have taken weapons from Russia and given it weapons as well, but not during the Ukraine war".

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 10:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.