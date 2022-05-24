WEF 2022: Wrong to weaponise economic tools, says Pak minister Hina Khar

-
ALSO READ
Economic fragmentation to have a dire impact: World Economic Forum
WEF summit: World economy has 'buffer' against recession, says Gopinath
WEF summit: More forecast downgrades possible, no recession, says IMF
India set to be leader in green hydrogen: Petroleum Minister Puri at Davos
Oil prices at $110/barrel pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Puri
-
As the global leaders debated the Ukraine crisis and condemned Russian aggression, Pakistan minister Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday said the world has reached an inflexion point where every country was being asked to chose sides or getting branded as being on the opposite side.
Khar, Pakistan's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, was speaking at a session on the geopolitical outlook at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022.
"If the future generation asks what did the global leadership do when there was a pandemic, a hunger crisis and a crisis in the form of climate change, and the answer is given that the world went to war, I do not think that would be a good answer," she said.
"It is a difficult time for all of us to be. If the answer is it was confrontation and not collaboration, that wont be a good answer. I think the future generation has every right to judge us," Khar said.
The minister further said that if every time we have to ask whom do you chose, it shows how far we have fallen as a global community.
"This is due to the choices we have made for last 20 years. If two largest economies of the world are at a confrontation and countries like Pakistan are given very simplistic binary choices -- are you with us or are you against us and if you are with them then you are against us, that is very difficult and impossible to answer. It is even more difficult for Pakistan," she added.
Khar said she genuinely believes that it is an inflexion point for the world.
"Either we can allow confrontations to guide the leadership's decision for the future, or we allow liberal values. The world was a much better place to live 20 years back."
Khar said everyone wants a rule-based order, but somehow we have begun cherry picking those rules.
"We start weaponising the economic tools. We know the impact of intervention but we do not know the impact of sanctions on general people around the world. We are living in an extremely dangerous world."
On Afghanistan, she said Pakistan wants the world to ensure that an ordinary Afghan is not made to suffer due to moral compulsions of others. We cannot allow millions of Afghans go hungry.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU