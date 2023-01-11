JUST IN
'What more can an actor ask for?': NTR Jr on the Globes red carpet
'What more can an actor ask for?': NTR Jr on the Globes red carpet

RRR may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Non-English), but the 'RRR' team still has much to celebrate. And celebrate NTR Jr will.

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

NTR Jr on Golden Globes 2023 red carpet
NTR Jr on Golden Globes 2023 red carpet

RRR may have lost the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture (Non-English), but the 'RRR' team still has much to celebrate. And celebrate NTR Jr will.

Talking to 'The Hollywood Reporter' on the red carpet, looking dapper in a tuxedo and bow tie, with wife Lakshmi Pranathi also in black, the 'RRR' star said: "It can't get any better than this. The West accepting us ... America, the Mecca of filmmaking ... here we are at the Globes. What more can an actor ask for? ... We are truly honoured, truly honoured."

When asked about the ecstatic audience response to the 'RRR' screening at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in LA, NTR Jr, after noting how a visit to the century-old cinema was on his bucket list, said: "It blew my mind ... That reaction yesterday was nothing less than the reaction back home. People were dancing, people were yelling, people were shouting and screaming. I just loved it, I just loved it."

He added: "Audiences accepting 'RRR' is a very big award altogether. We'll be truly blessed ... It'll be our pride."

And what did he plan to do after the awards ceremony was over? With his wife beaming in the background, NTR Jr said: "I just want to relax ... chill. Yes, I am going to unwind a little bit."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 10:34 IST

`
