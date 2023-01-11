JUST IN
UAE announces ban on single-use plastic shopping bags starting in 2024
Ukraine's metallurgical output sees sharp drop in 2022 due to war
IAEA to send monitoring missions to Ukraine's nuclear plants amid war
WHO official urges science-based, non-discriminatory Covid-19 restrictions
Republicans request Intelligence 'damage assessment' of Biden documents
14 dead as storms persist with deluges, mudslide threats in California
'RRR' bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu' winning best original song
Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade, unrest in Brazil at Mexico City summit
Earthquake of 7.5-magnitude destroys more than 100 houses in Indonesia
Uganda ends WHO's mandatory 42-day countdown to be declared Ebola-free
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Golden Globes 2023: Zelenskyy says 'there'll be no WWIII, not a trilogy'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'RRR' loses Golden Globe for best picture-non English to 'Argentina,1985'

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" lost out the Golden Globe award for the 'best picture-non English' to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985"

Topics
Golden Globe Awards | film industry | award shows

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

‘RRR’ loses out on best non-English feature at golden globe awards 2023
‘RRR’ loses out on best non-English feature at golden globe awards 2023

SS Rajamouli's "RRR" lost out the Golden Globe award for the 'best picture-non English' to Argentina's historical drama "Argentina, 1985".

It was a bittersweet moment for the team of "RRR" as minutes earlier the movie's hit track "Naatu Naatu" won the award for the best original songmotion picture.

"Argentina, 1985", directed by Santiago Mitre, is based on real events and follows the events surrounding the 1985 Trial of the Juntas, which prosecuted the ringleaders of Argentina's last civil-military dictatorship.

The other nominees in 'best picture-non English' category were Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.

"RRR" follows a pre-Independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries - Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem - in the 1920s. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

Released theatrically last March, "RRR" reportedly made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office.

Earlier, the film's Telugu track Naatu Naatu, composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, won the award for best original song.

Keeravani accepted the trophy and thanked Rajamouli for his "vision".

The veteran music composer also thanked the team behind the track -- choreographer Prem Rakshith, lyricist Chandrabose and singers Sipligunj and Bhairava.

Other nominees in the segment were Taylor Swift's Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio), Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, a collaboration between Lady Gaga, BloodPop and Benjamin Rice, and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson.

"RRR", a lavishly mounted period epic, is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the awards.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Golden Globe Awards

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 09:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.