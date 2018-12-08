JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Here's a practical proposal to develop a broad anti-nuclear movement
Business Standard

With 3 mn firms, Shenzhen is the best place for doing business in China

Shenzhen now hosts industry leaders such as the tech giant Tencent, smartphone producer Huawei, and drone technology innovator DJI

ANI  |  Beijing 

Shenzhen
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Commonly known as the 'Silicon Valley of China', Shenzhen is now the best place for doing business in the country.

This is the finding of a recently released annual report by the Academy of Greater Bay Area Studies, which assesses the business environment indicators of 35 Chinese cities.

A small fishing village less than 40 years ago, Shenzhen now hosts industry leaders such as the tech giant Tencent, smartphone producer Huawei, and drone technology innovator DJI.

Shenzhen's explosive growth was fuelled by China's Communist Party leader Deng Xiaoping, who designated Shenzhen as the country's first so-called Special Economic Zone in 1979. It opened the region up to capitalism and foreign investment to fuel its development.

According to China Daily, over the past year, the number of market entities in Shenzhen reached 3.06 million, becoming the only city to surpass the three million mark in the country.

In the 2018 report, Shenzhen's business environment ranking climbed two spots to first place. Compared with last year, Guangzhou, on the other hand, slid to third place from first.

The top five cities, therefore, are Shenzhen, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing and Chongqing.

The ranking considers a variety of measures, including infrastructure, business cost, soft environment, market environment, social services and ecological environment, in order to draw up a list of the most favourable areas to do business.
First Published: Sat, December 08 2018. 11:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements