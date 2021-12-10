World Bank group imposes 20-month debarment on Ramky Enviro Engineers

-
ALSO READ
Ready to take steps like lockdown to control emissions: Delhi govt to SC
High time legacy waste sites cleared, garbage disposed scientifically: NGT
Uttarakhand: NGO recycles 6,772 MT of plastic waste in Dehradun in 3 years
Delhi: Pollution has started increasing, says Kejriwal as AQI reaches 171
DPCC spent over Rs 478 crore since 2015 to tackle air pollution: RTI reply
-
: The World Bank Group has announced 20-month debarment of Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL), a city-based waste management and environmental services company, in connection with a fraudulent practice as part of the Capacity Building for Industrial Pollution Management Project in India.
The World Bank in a statement issued on December 8 said the debarment makes REEL and its Managing Director, M Goutham Reddy, ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank group.
However, Reddy was not immediately available for comment on the subject.
It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company and its Managing Director do not contest responsibility for the underlying sanctionable practice and agree to meet specified corporate compliance conditions as a condition for release from debarment.
According to facts of the case, which are not contested, REEL and its Managing Director in 2014 failed to disclose a subcontractor when bidding for the contract on the closure and containment of a municipal solid waste dumpsite at Ukkayyapalli in Andhra Pradesh, the World Bank said.
REEL also failed to obtain prior approval before subcontracting works under the contract and in 2017 misrepresented the existence of this subcontracting arrangement to the Bank. This conduct is a fraudulent practice under the World Bank's Procurement Guidelines, it pointed out.
The debarment of REEL and Reddy qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks (MDB) under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions that was signed on April 9, 2010, it added.
KKR, a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes owns 60 per cent in Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, the company's website said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU