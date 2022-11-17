JUST IN
How the Fifa World Cup 2022 rebuilt a market for dodgy carbon credits
India-based Twitter accounts fanned unrest in UK, say researchers
Poland probably hit by Ukrainian missile: NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg
North Korea fired ballistic missile toward eastern waters: South Korea
US, Russia clash over responsibility for Poland missile strike at UNSC
Attempt underway to overlook rich nations' responsibilities: India at COP27
NASA's Artemis mission on way to Moon after launch by giant new rocket
Sunak shares list of activity on G20's last day, thanks Modi for wishes
Legislation to protect same-sex marriage clears key Senate hurdle in US
At climate summit, Brazilian president Lula promises new day for Amazon
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Airbnb to verify all guests, crack down on party bookings, says report
Business Standard

World Cup players get protection from social media abuse during tournament

FIFA and the global soccer players union have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament

Topics
Social Media | FIFA

AP  |  Doha 

EPL, football, Manchester United, newcastle, Cavani
Photo: EPL

FIFA and the global soccer players union have launched a moderation service aimed at protecting World Cup players from abuse on social media during the tournament.

FIFA said Wednesday that the more than 830 players in Qatar can access a dedicated monitoring, reporting and moderation service that aims to filter hate speech targeted at them.

The World Cup starts Sunday, just days after Twitter fired a swath of contractors working on content moderation teams that were tracking hate and trying to enforce rules against harmful posts.

Twitter was not mentioned in the FIFA news release providing details of the project, which was first announced in June and is conducted together with players union FIFPRO.

Teams, players and other individual participants will also be able to opt-in to a moderation service that will instantly hide abusive and offensive comments on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, preventing them from being seen by the recipient and their followers, soccer's world body said.

The project will monitor social media accounts of all World Cup participants and report discrimination and threats to social networks and law authorities for real-world action against those who break rules, FIFA said.

The scope of hate speech aimed at soccer players was detailed by FIFA in June from research during the previous year at later stages of the European Championship and African Cup of Nations.

It said half of all those players received some kind of discriminatory abuse and most of that from their home country. FIFA said then that homophobic and racist comments accounted for nearly 80% of the abuse.

Spain striker Alvaro Morata received death threats online after missing a great chance against Poland during last year's European Championship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Social Media

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 10:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.