UN Chief condemns Saudi-led deadly airstrikes in Yemen's Saada city

UN Secretary-General condemned airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition against a detention centre in Yemen's Saada city, said his spokesman.

Initial reports indicate at least 60 deaths and over 100 injured among the inmates. Further airstrikes have been reported elsewhere in Yemen, also with reports of deaths and injuries among civilians, including children, said Stephane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman, in a statement.

The Spokesman added that an airstrike on telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah has also significantly disrupted vital internet services across much of Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by humanitarian law. He further reminds all parties of their obligations under humanitarian law to ensure that civilians are protected against the dangers arising from military operations, adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction and

precaution," said the statement.

Guterres calls for prompt, effective and transparent investigations into these incidents to ensure accountability, and for urgent de-escalation of the situation, it added.

The Secretary-General urges the parties to engage with his Special Envoy for to advance the political process and reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen, it said.

Recalling the severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Guterres urges donors and all other stakeholders to enable humanitarian relief efforts with adequate funding, access and other support, the statement added.

--IANS

int/khz/

