UN Chief condemns Saudi-led deadly airstrikes in Yemen's Saada city

-
ALSO READ
600 killed in US-led anti-IS airstrikes in Syria in 2017: War monitor
Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen strikes Sanaa airport: Report
Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis launches airstrikes on Sanaa
US launches several airstrikes to support Afghan forces, confirms Pentagon
Saudi-led forces receive distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen: Report
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition against a detention centre in Yemen's Saada city, said his spokesman.
Initial reports indicate at least 60 deaths and over 100 injured among the inmates. Further airstrikes have been reported elsewhere in Yemen, also with reports of deaths and injuries among civilians, including children, said Stephane Dujarric, the UN Spokesman, in a statement.
The Spokesman added that an airstrike on telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah has also significantly disrupted vital internet services across much of Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law. He further reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure that civilians are protected against the dangers arising from military operations, adhering to the principles of proportionality, distinction and
precaution," said the statement.
Guterres calls for prompt, effective and transparent investigations into these incidents to ensure accountability, and for urgent de-escalation of the situation, it added.
The Secretary-General urges the parties to engage with his Special Envoy for Yemen to advance the political process and reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen, it said.
Recalling the severe humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Guterres urges donors and all other stakeholders to enable humanitarian relief efforts with adequate funding, access and other support, the statement added.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU