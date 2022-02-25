Global Covid-19 caseload rises to 431.2 mn, fatalities reach 5.92 mn

The global caseload has topped 431.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.92 million and vaccinations to over 10.44 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 431,217,460 and 5,927,539, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,444,585,895.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,798,989 and 944,828, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,881,179 infections and 512,924 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,589,235 infections and 647,703 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,707,087), the UK (18,906,546), Russia (15,697,674), Germany (14,311,064), Turkey (13,841,889), Italy (12,651,251), Spain (10,949,997), Argentina (8,878,486), Iran (7,011,932), the Netherlands (6,242,832), Colombia (6,056,556), Poland (5,620,946), Mexico (5,455,237) and Indonesia (5,408,328), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (341,624), Mexico (316,941), Peru (210,116), the UK (161,675), Italy (154,013), Indonesia (147,342), Colombia (138,421), France (138,784), Iran (135,952), Argentina (125,872), Germany (122,212), Ukraine (112,459) and Poland (110,858).

--IANS

int/sks/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)