Worst-hit by pandemic, US Covid-19 cases surpass 90 million mark

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US has surpassed 90 million, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.
The US Covid-19 case count rose to 90,066,295, with a total of 1,025,796 deaths, as of Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the data.
The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths.
US Covid-19 caseload reached 50 million on December 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on January 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on January 21, and surpassed 80 million on March 29.
