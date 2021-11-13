Xi, Biden to exchange views on bilateral, int'l issues during virtual meet

-
ALSO READ
Biden administration proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September
Xi Jinping visiting Tibet is a threat to India, says senior US Congressman
ITBP deploys own engineering wing for Indo-China border roads, tracks
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
-
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will exchange views on bilateral and international issues during a virtual meeting next week, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.
During a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Saturday confirmed that Xi and Biden will hold an online meeting on November 16, reported Global Times.
The spokesperson added that during the summit, the presidents are expected to exchange opinions on key bilateral and international issues, Sputnik reported.
White House yesterday announced the much anticipated virtual summit between the two leaders
Since the beginning of the year, President Xi has held two phone conversations with Biden at the US' invitation, and the two leaders agreed to maintain regular communication through various ways, the Global Times reported.
Biden has staked out a broader foreign policy strategy toward China that involves managing and succeeding in competition with China but avoiding conflict.
At times, Biden's firm line on China over human rights abuses and other practices has complicated his administration's climate efforts. Disputes over commitments to tackle climate change are the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China.
Biden, in recent days, has rebuked China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" because it would diminish Beijing's influence. China subsequently hit back at America over the criticism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU