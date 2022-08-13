Xi Jinping eyes first one-on-one summit with Joe Biden in November

-
ALSO READ
Chinese President Xi Jinping all set to get endorsement for rare third term
In commment about autocrats, Biden says 'India has its own problems'
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden agree to make preparations for first in-person summit
It is never a good bet to bet against Americans: Joe Biden to Xi Jinping
China's Xi Jinping plans to meet US President Biden in November
-
Chinese officials are planning President Xi Jingping's visit to Southeast Asia for his first one-on-one summit with his US counterpart Joe Biden in November.
Reports of tension between the two countries over Taiwan had emerged after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island earlier this month.
It was the first such visit by a US House Speaker in 25 years, as Pelosi's aim was to show support for Taiwan, which Beijing considers its own territory.
Kurt Campbell, White House Coordinator for Indo-Pacific, told the media that Biden and Xi had discussed a possible in-person meeting during their recent call, however, "nothing more in terms of location details is available at this point of time".
He also indicated that the situation in Taiwan would continue to be a source of concern for the US, warning that China was using Pelosi's visit as an excuse to "launch an intense pressure campaign against Taiwan", which is "expected to continue in the coming weeks and months".
"The goal of this operation is clear - to intimidate and force Taiwan and undermine its resilience," the official said.
If Xi travels to Southeast Asia in November, it will be his first international trip in nearly three years after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The visit is expected to come after the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party where Xi will look to secure his third term as leader.
Xi is scheduled to attend the G20, a two-day summit of leaders of a group of 20 economies, in Indonesia from November 15, and then travel to Bangkok, two days later, to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum.
According to reports, preparations are still in the early stages and plans could change, with Xi and Biden likely to meet on the sidelines of one of the two summits.
Last month, the two leaders had held their fifth call since Biden took office in January last year.
While warning each other about the destabilising acts regarding Taiwan, they also discussed the value of meeting face-to-face, asking their teams to find "a mutually agreed time to do so", a senior US administration official said.
Meanwhile, Campbell on Friday called China's launching of dozens of warships with missiles in the waters surrounding Taiwan in reaction to Pelosi's visit as "overreaction".
"Even today, many warships remain around Taiwan," he said.
The official added that the US will continue to take "calm and firm steps" to maintain peace and stability in the region, said the officer.
--IANS
anil/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU