China's and U.S. are likely to find it "difficult" to make major progress toward ending their countries' trade war when they meet at a summit in in June, a former Chinese central said on Friday.

Trade tensions between and escalated sharply earlier this month after the accused of having "reneged" on its previous promises to make structural changes to its economic practices.

later slapped additional tariffs of up to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods, prompting to retaliate.

Trump has said he is planning on meeting Xi during the summit, set for June 28-29 in Osaka, though has not formally confirmed this.

Dai Xianglong, who headed the People's of from 1995-2002 and remains an influential figure in China, told a seminar in that China-U.S. trade friction was a long-term issue.

China has approached the trade talks with the principles of equality and cooperation, whereas the U.S. approach has been "bullying and America First", Dai said.

"It's hard to reconcile these," he added.

"I expect that at next month's meeting of the leaders in it will be difficult to achieve major progress."

Dai added that the current depreciation of the Chinese yuan was a short-term market reaction to the trade war.

China is able to keep its stock market above 3,000 points in the future, he also said.