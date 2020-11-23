Yemen's Houthi militia attack Saudi Aramco facility in Jeddah

Yemen's Houthi militia on Monday announced that launched a long-range missile towards a large oil facility in the city of Jeddah.

"The attack targeted oil company Saudi Aramco's distribution station in Jeddah," Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported citing the militia's military spokesman Yahya Sarea as saying in a statement.

"The attack was in response to the blockade imposed by the Saudi-led coalition on Yemen," Sarea said.

"We call on foreign companies to move away from Saudi vital facilities because they are on our target list," he added in the statement.

is yet to comment yet on the alleged attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Yemeni Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border drone and missile attacks on

Most of the drones and missiles had been foiled by the Saudi-led coalition.

has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the Hadi government.

