2,923 jobs offered to CA students during campus placement this year: ICAI

-
ALSO READ
ICAI working on audit quality norms to boost Indian firms' global standing
CA exams postponed to November 2020 amid Covid-19: ICAI tells Supreme Court
Supreme Court seeks ICAI response to PIL challenging opt-out option
ICAI seeks extension of FY19 GST annual return filing deadline by 3 months
Will assess feasibility of conducting CA exams amid Covid-19, ICAI tells SC
-
Chartered accountants' apex body ICAI on Tuesday said a total of 2,923 job offers were made by companies during campus placement to its newly qualified students this year, and the average annual salary offered was Rs 8.91 lakh.
Job offers this year were 37 per cent higher compared to offers made in August-September period of 2019.
Generally, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organises campus placement sessions twice every year -- in February-March and August-September.
However, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, only one campus placement session was organised this year.
In a release, the institute said it "reported an increase of 37 per cent in demand for newly qualified CAs for employment in industry through its campus placement programme concluded recently".
The total job offers this year stood at 2,923 and the average annual salary offered was Rs 8.91 lakh. As many as 133 companies participated in the campus placement session, as per the institute.
In the session during August-September 2019, job offers stood at 2,135, while the average yearly salary was Rs 7.43 lakh.
The major recruiters this year were from sectors like financial services, banking, IT, BPO and CA firms.
"... as the pandemic has restricted the physical movement towards organising any event/campus placement , the institute taking note of all the factors and not letting the newly qualified CAs miss the opportunity, organised the first ever campus placement through virtual mode," the release said.
ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta said the role of CAs is more important in the prevailing circumstances.
"Companies are looking for sound professional advisors who can manage their finances and working capital well thus providing lifeline to other functions. CAs with their education and training are best managers and complete business solution providers," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor