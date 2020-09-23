Punjab cabinet approves filling 8,393 posts of pre-primary teachers

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the filling of 8,393 posts of pre-primary teachers with the aim to make government pre-primary schools more competitive vis-a-vis private institutions and increase student enrolment.

Relaxation in age and special credit would be given to existing experienced volunteers working in the Education Department at the time of recruitment.

The state Cabinet gave the go-ahead to the departmental service rules for pre-primary schoolteachers.

Though 12,000 pre-primary teachers need to be appointed, Punjab's current fiscal position had prevented the Finance Department from approving such recruitments, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said while chairing a virtual Cabinet meeting.

All efforts would be made to recruit the remaining personnel at the earliest, Amarinder Singh assured while stressing the importance of strengthening pre-primary teaching in government schools.

According to a CMO spokesperson, 8,393 posts would be filled, calculated on the basis of one teacher for every 30 students on the rolls in pre-primary schools at present.

The School Education Department will ensure the completion of rationalisation before advertising the posts.

