CTET 2020: Today is last day to apply online on ctet.nic.in; know details

CTET July 2020: The online registration process for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 exam ends today. According to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), CTET will be held on July 5.

Candidates can fill the online application form through the registration portal ctet.nic.in, which will remain active till today evening; the fee can be paid up to March 13. Earlier, the last date for registration was March 2.

The exam is conducted in 20 languages.





How to apply online for CTET July 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

What is CTET?

The CTET determines the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 8.

CTET exam pattern

The CTET exam comprises two papers — Paper I is meant for Primary stage (for classes 1 to 5) teachers; and Paper II is meant for Elementary stage (for classes 6 to 8) teachers. Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria for both papers can take both the exams.

The syllabus for the CTET includes Child Development and Pedagogy, Mathematics, Social Studies and Environmental Studies. There are two language papers as well.

CTET certificate validity

The validity of the CTET certificate is 7 years.