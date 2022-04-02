Job postings continue to grow, exceed pre-Covid levels: Report

Led by demand in the technology sector, job postings in India have exceeded the pre-Covid levels since September 2021 and witnessed a 30.8 per cent growth by the end of March 2022 from February 2020, according to a report.

The report by global job site Indeed is based on job postings data on the platform from February 2020 till March 2022.

Demand for was the highest in software and tech roles, up 25.2 per cent since last year, the report further stated.

The software and tech segment was followed by the management roles (9.7 per cent), IT roles (5 per cent), it said.

"We have seen demand for talent rise across almost every occupational category, although to a much greater extent in some occupations than in others. Workers in India, especially in the tech segment have greater choice and might get more bargaining power than before the pandemic. This may lead to more positive outcomes for employees in terms of higher compensation and workplace benefits," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar added.

