New technology must create more jobs than it destroys, says Mukesh Ambani

-
ALSO READ
Artificial Intelligence related jobs on the rise in India, says study
Job hunting? 70% recruiters see new employment creation, says Naukri survey
Robots snatching jobs? UN report says humans still superior; here's why
Reliance Industries seeks extension of Mukesh Ambani's term by 5 years
RIL acquires 73% stake in AI-based education technology provider Embibe
-
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said it is a major task to ensure that new technologies create more employment opportunities compared to the amount of job losses they cause.
Speaking at MobiCom 2018 here, he also said that he is optimistic about technological disruption creating more opportunities despite all the apprehension.
A major task is "to ensure that new and disruptive technologies create more employment opportunities than they take away," Ambani said.
Although he expressed optimism regarding employment opportunities, he said there is apprehension in the society regarding the same and these apprehensions may delay the process of digital transformation.
"These very apprehensions could resist or delay digital transformation of our societies. That would be a mistake," he noted.
Ambani emphasised that governments, businesses and civil society organisations should put together an ecosystem for massive upskilling of the workforce.
"Significantly, most of the upskilling can happen on digital platforms."
Apart from employment, the RIL Chairman said the country also needs to prepare for a period of information and digital abundance and adopt to the pace of innovation. He also stressed the need to shift from a system of time-bound education to a mode of continuous learning.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)