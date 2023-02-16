Overall hiring intent for freshers improves for Jan-Jun 2023: Report

Learning solutions provider TeamLease EdTech on Thursday said a large number of Indian employers have expressed their intention to hire freshers in the first half of this calendar year.

According to TeamLease EdTech's Career Outlook Report for January-June 2023, in spite of the global gloom, Indian employers' intent to hire freshers has marginally increased by 3 per cent to 62 per cent, as compared to July-December 2022, when it stood at 59 per cent.

TeamLease EdTech surveyed 874 large, medium and small businesses between October-November 2022 for this report.

The top three industries with the most robust intent to hire freshers are information technology (67 per cent), e-commerce & technology startups (52 per cent) and telecommunications (51 per cent).

Amongst the Tier I cities, Bengaluru comes at the top with maximum openings for freshers at 75 per cent, closely followed by Mumbai (56 per cent) and Delhi (47 per cent).

"Even in the face of a global muted sentiments around team hiring, a large number of Indian employers have expressed their intention to hire freshers; some to create a long-term supply channel whereas others to replace their expensive resources with fresh trainable talents," Founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech, Shantanu Rooj said.

As per the report, the overall hiring intent for freshers to experienced professionals has marginally increased to 68 per cent from 61 per cent registered in July-December 2022.

Cloud developer, investment banking associate, cybersecurity engineer, marketing analyst, social media specialist, content writer, campaign associate, microbiologist and biomedical engineer have emerged as top roles in freshers hiring.

"As aspiring graduates and freshers, the key here is to identify the industries that demonstrate an optimistic view and the job skills that would have good demand in the future. Now is the time for job seekers to acquaint themselves with current market trends and invest in the right skills and courses to improve their chances of landing their first jobs," Neeti Sharma, President & Co-Founder, TeamLease Edtech, said.

The domain skills that are in high demand include DevOps, corporate finance, artificial intelligence and project management, the report said.

Some top-rated soft skills include negotiation and persuasive skills, cognitive flexibility, curiosity/continual learning and emotional intelligence, it added.

