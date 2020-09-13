Punjab govt arms policemen with coronavirus-care kits as cases surge

The government has been arming its policemen with Covid-care kits which will have medical gadgets like mask, oximeter besides medicines and an immunity booster to combat the virus, officials said on Sunday. Each kit costs Rs 1,700.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has already announced that to save police personnel from infections, the state will purchase 50,000 corona kits.

"Each police officer, including constables and officials at senior levels, will be handed over this kit," he said as nearly 3,800 police personnel have tested Covid positive.

The corona kit, among other things, will have an oximeter, a digital thermometer, three-layer mask, Amynity Plus, a multi-system immunity booster formulation of over 51 herbs and essential oils, a cough syrup, 'giloy' tablets, Vitamin C and D tablets and Cetirizine tablets.

"These will be available with the cops all the time and they can consume it whenever needed to keep themselves healthy," the Chief Minister added.

Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, which has developed the herbal brew, Amynity Plus, said a strong immune system could be the perfect solution to tackle Covid-19, particularly for the frontline warriors like the police and health workers.

"There are 51 plants and plant products namely 'harad', 'neem', 'amla', 'sunthi', 'ashwagandha', 'gudduchi', besides eight essential oils that help to empower immunity of the body system," he said.

To motivate frontline police forces battling coronavirus, police officials have telephonically contacted more than 500 Covid-19 positive policemen who are undergoing treatment in hospitals or are home quarantined.

All ADGP and IGP rank officers made the calls as part of the mass contact programme in line with similar efforts undertaken in recent weeks personally by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and DGP Dinkar Gupta with the aim of keeping the infected personnel in high spirits, an official told IANS.

As many as 20 officials, including a DSP, have died in the recent past while fighting as frontline warriors.

More than 20 police officials who have recovered from the disease have willingly donated blood plasma and more than 100 others have also offered to do so.

The Director General of Police (DGP) said every police official was his personal responsibility and this contact programme will continue in the future also till every Covid-19 positive policeman in the state is nursed back to health.

