JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

Sebi extends deadline to apply for 147 senior-level posts till Oct 31
Business Standard

Indian Railways to conduct exams from December 15 to fill 140,000 posts

The national transporter received 24.2 million applications for 140,000 vacancies

Topics
Indian Railways | Indian Railways recruitment | jobs

IANS  |  New Delhi 

indian railways, coronavirus
“Scrutiny of these applications was completed but due to Covid-19 pandemic, a computer-based examination cannot be completed,” Yadav said.

The Indian Railways will start conducting examinations for 1.4 lakh posts for which it received applications, from December 15 this year, officials said on Saturday.

"We have invited some applications for recruitment in various categories for 1.4 lakh posts. These were notified during the pre-Covid period," Railways CEO V K Yadav said at a virtual press conference.

The national transporter received 2.42 crore applications for 1.4 lakh vacancies, the CEO added.

"Scrutiny of these applications was completed but due to Covid-19 pandemic, a computer-based examination cannot be completed," Yadav said.

"Railways has decided to start exams for all three categories of vacancies from December 15. A detailed schedule will be announced very soon," Yadav added.

--IANS

aks/khz/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY