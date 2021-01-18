Ready for a reboot: How B-Schools can adapt to the new normal amid Covid-19

There has been an ongoing debate on the need for B-schools to rejig what and how they teach. From being just a glorified placement services cell for top companies, they were being asked rather pointed questions about what they were really imparting as education.

This debate is not specific to India, though Indian B-schools, at least the top ones have had a ride of their lives for the last decade or more. In the article "The Buck Stops (and Starts) at Business School" Joel Podolny points towards several serious issues B-schools need to address starting with a greater emphasis ...