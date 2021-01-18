What should keep you awake if you're a fresh MBA or planning to go for one?

BRAND MBA: STILL SHINY The early numbers are out, and it does look like the Covid pandemic will have no impact on hiring at top B-schools. Or on the size of the offers.

The Covid pandemic thus, joins the list of other irritants like a broad slowdown, financial sector crisis, the Trump distractions and more that have failed to put a crimp on hiring at the top B- schools. What this shows is that the sort of large, established firms that are still wedded to a planned recruitment cycle are still unable to find the talent they need outside the handful of top business schools in India. ...