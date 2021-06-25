Ashok Leyland shares close over 4% higher after fourth quarter earnings

-
Shares of Ashok Leyland on Friday closed over 4 per cent higher after the company posted more than a six-fold increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The stock, which jumped 9.43 per cent to Rs 129.35 during the day on the BSE, closed at Rs 123.35, a gain of 4.36 per cent.
On the NSE, it closed 4.39 per cent higher at Rs 123.40.
In traded volume terms, 62.81 lakh shares were traded at the BSE, and over 10.43 crore units at the NSE during the day.
The Hinduja group flagship firm has posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 377 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.
The commercial vehicle major had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.
Consolidated revenues during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal stood at Rs 8,142 crore, as compared to Rs 5,088 crore in the same period a year ago, Ashok Leyland said in a late-night statement on Thursday.
For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company's consolidated loss after tax stood at Rs 70 crore. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 460 crore in FY20.
