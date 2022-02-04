Barbeque-Nation shares climb nearly 3% post third quarter earnings

Shares of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd on Friday jumped nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.83 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock gained 2.63 per cent to Rs 1,507 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 1.77 per cent to Rs 1,495.50.

The company had clocked a net loss of Rs 13.54 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 47.14 per cent at Rs 286.67 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 194.82 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

