Bitcoin falls 6.1% to $47,607, Ether drops 5.57 % to $3,812.6

Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 31% from the year's high of $69,000 on Nov. 10

Bitcoin
Bitcoin dropped 6.13% to $47,606.92 on Tuesday, losing $3,111.19 from its previous close.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 5.57 % to $3,812.6 on Tuesday, losing $224.8 from its previous close.

 

First Published: Wed, December 29 2021. 07:40 IST

