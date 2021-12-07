Bitcoin price back over $50,000, as market calms after weekend turmoil

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin below $50,000, at early October levels, after weekend's battering
Crypto platform Poly Network rewards hacker with $500,000 'bug bounty'
Chinese banks promise to step up cryptocurrency ban
Cryptocurrencies tumble amid China crackdown on bitcoin miners
Bitcoin rises back above $50,000; adds $245.24 to its previous close
-
By Alun John
HONG KONG - Bitcoin rose 1.5% in early Asia on Tuesday, after firming overnight in line with equity markets and other risk assets, but many crypto traders remained on edge after Saturday's sharp and sudden plunge.
The world's largest cryptocurrency was last around $50,800, having closed a choppy day on Monday 2.2% higher.
"The general confidence in crypto is still high and market sentiment is coming back as we saw a general risk-on mood on Monday. Omicron's effect looks a lot milder than the market has digested," said Edison Pun, senior market analyst at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong.
Tuesday's calm followed quite a storm.
Bitcoin fell as much as 22% to just under $42,000 on Saturday on a combination of profit-taking and macro-economic concerns, but rebounded somewhat later in the session, with thin weekend liquidity exacerbating price moves.
Cryptocurrency analysts were not quite sure what triggered the heavy selling. But they pointed to a plunge in margin borrowing and in fresh futures positions, as well as to activity by large holders of bitcoin as evidence of mass liquidation.
That crash was the biggest since a 31% collapse in bitcoin's price on May 19. According to cryptocurrency analytics platform Coinglass, bitcoin's market capitalisation has fallen to about $932 billion from $1.25 trillion on Oct. 21.
Bitcoin set a new record high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.
Ether, the world's second largest cryptocurrency, was last down 0.3% to $4,340.
Against its larger peer, ether sat at 0.085 bitcoin, just off Monday's near four year top.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU