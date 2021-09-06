Bitcoin rises back above $50,000; adds $245.24 to its previous close

-
(Reuters) - Bitcoin rose 0.49% to $50,188.4 at 1004 GMT on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year's low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.16% to $3,932.07 on Sunday, adding $44.97 to its previous close.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
