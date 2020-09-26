Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP launches buy-back, exchange offers for gold

-
-
Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP on Saturday launched a buy-back and exchange offer for gold in the national capital in a move to help the pandemic-affected people offset their economic hardships.
For a nominal transaction fee, sellers can receive the maximum value of gold as a direct bank transfer or in the form of a gold bar with 9999, 999 and 995 purity, the bullion refiner said.
Starting with its Lajpat Nagar centre in Delhi, this facility will be rolled out soon across the country, it added.
"These are indeed challenging times worldwide, and the significant uptick in jewellers and consumers selling gold assets to offset hardships is expected to continue for some time," MMTC-PAMP Chief Executive Officer Managing Director Vikas Singh said in a statement.
He said that the purity verification centre has advanced technology to check the quality of gold so that to ensure maximum buy back or exchange value.
Certain conditions will apply on consumers, the company said a minimum gold of 10 grams will be tested. A fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged if the exchange process is not completed for the service of evaluation of gold.
Bank transfer is available only at Delhi for which it is mandatory to provide details of Pan card, Aadhaar card and cancelled cheque, it said.
The gold price will be determined based on the daily updated prices based on international live price plus applicable taxes.
MMTCPAMP said its on-site X-ray fluorescence technology (XRF) machines and can process weights from 10-grams to 2-kg per visit.
The procedure will take place within 60 minutes and is fully transparent as sellers can view the entire valuation process in real-time via CCTV monitors. The gold jewellery is authenticated and weighed, and upon agreement, melted and cast to form a bar, it added.
