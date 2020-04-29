JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Government tightens rights issue pricing norms for non-resident Indians
Business Standard

Covid-19: Sebi gives more time to mutual funds on unlisted debt

Sebi extended the timelines for reducing exposure to unlisted NCDs in phased manner to September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020

Jash Kriplani 

Sebi
In March, the industry had requested extension in light of the coronavirus pandemic

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has clarified that the grandfathering of the unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) is applicable across the mutual fund (MF) industry.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: More than 940,000 have recovered from virus globally

Meanwhile, Sebi extended the timelines for reducing exposure to unlisted NCDs in phased manner to September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2020. By September, MFs can bring down exposure to 15 per cent, and 10 per cent by December 31. In March, the industry had requested extension in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published: Wed, April 29 2020. 02:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU