Crypto exchange Bitget hosts first meetup in Delhi to boost growth In India

/ -- Leading exchange Bitget has announced its plans of organizing its first-ever offline meetup in to increase its efforts of building trust and crypto awareness in the region.

Since Bitget's launch in the exchange has witnessed over 200% growth for digital assets' trading volumes in the market. It has been positioned amongst other top derivatives exchanges, climbing from top #20 to its current position #5 on Coingecko it has captured over 500% growth ($600M to $5 Billion) in its trading volumes globally.

To support this increasing demand of cryptocurrencies, Bitget will be hosting its offline meetup in Delhi, India's capital city on 18th of February 2023. More details on the venue and RSVP are mentioned below:-



Date: 18th February 2023 Time: 12PM - 3PM IST Venue: The Palms Town & Country Club, Sushant Lok Phase I, Sector 43, Gurgaon RSVP:Join the event here



Agenda



Time



Session



12:00 - 12:30



Bitget's introduction



12:30 - 1:00



Exploring crypto derivatives in (Indian traders and KOLs)



1:00 - 1:20



Community Awards



1:20 - 2:00



Lunch Break



2:00 - 2:30



Gracy Chen's Speech



2:30 - 3:00



Closing remarks



The event will be the first of many offline meetups that Bitget will be hosting in Tier 1 cities of India for 2023. The roadshow is strategized to build real relationships with emerging technology startups and the professional trading community in India.

Bitget invites the trading and growing startup ecosystem of India along with professional trading strategists to network in this event.

For more information, visit - https://www.meetup.com/bitget-india-meetup/events/291353827/



About Bitget



Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading exchange with innovative products and social trading services as its key features, currently serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries around the world.

The exchange is committed to providing a secure, one-stop trading solution to users and aims to increase crypto adoption by collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the Italian leading football team Juventus, official esports events organizer PGL, and the leading esports organization Team Spirit.

