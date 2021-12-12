Depositors should be careful while chasing high returns: Governor Das

(RBI) Governor on Sunday cautioned depositors to be careful while chasing high returns as it comes with higher risk.

Das said high returns come with higher risk, so depositors should be discerning enough while chasing returns.

Speaking at the 'Depositors First: Guaranteed Time-bound Deposit Insurance Payment up to Rs 5 lakh', he said the RBI remains committed to ensuring that the banking system remains robust and resilient.

