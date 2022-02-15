Rupee pares initial losses, surges 29 paise to close at 75.31 against USD

-
ALSO READ
Rupee slumps for 5th day in a row, closes at 75.58 against US dollar
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Dollar hits five-year high versus yen as Fed hikes seen on course
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 10 paise to close at 74.94 against US dollar post RBI Policy
-
The rupee snapped its four-day losing streak to close 29 paise higher at 75.31 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a recovery in domestic equities and weakness of the American currency overseas.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a weak note at 75.60 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 75.31 and a low of 75.72. It finally settled at 75.31, a rise of 29 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee had slumped by 24 paise to close at an over nine-week low of 75.60.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 96.01.
However, the surge in the rupee was restricted amid elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions, traders said.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 1,736.21 points or 3.08 per cent higher at 58,142.05, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 509.65 points or 3.03 per cent to 17,352.45.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 2.76 per cent lower at USD 93.82 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,253.70 crore, as per stock exchange data.
On the domestic macroeconomic front, the retail inflation rate breached the 6 per cent upper tolerance limit of the RBI for the first time in seven months in January, while the wholesale price index stayed in double-digits for the 10th month in a row.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU