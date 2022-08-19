F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread on L&T

-
BULL SPREAD Strategy on L&T
Buy L&T (25-August Expiry) 1900 CALL at Rs 23 & simultaneously sell 1920 CALL at Rs 15
Lot Size 300
Cost of the strategy Rs 8 (Rs 2,400 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 3,600 if L&T closes at or above Rs 1,920 on 25 August expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 1,908
Approx margin required Rs 22,000
Rationales:
We have seen long build up in the L&T futures, where we have seen 9 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 2 per cent.
The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes where it has closed at highest level since 10 February 2022.
Momentum Oscillators like the RSI(11) and MFI(10) are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Plus DI is trading above minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, indicating momentum in the current uptrend.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
