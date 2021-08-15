FPIs invest Rs 2,085 crore in Indian equities so far in August

-
ALSO READ
NSDL statement prevents a $500-million sell-off in Adani group stocks
I-T Dept allows manual filing of tax forms for foreign remittance
Govt extends FY21 ITR filing deadline for individuals till September 30
Upstox: Over 70% of 2 million new customers first-time investors
Barred or not? Adani investors fret over three Mauritius-based funds
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a net investment of Rs 2,085 crore so far in August in Indian equities, according to data from NSDL.
The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.
With the investments in August, the net FPI investment in the equities segment in 2021 now stands at Rs 51,121 crore.
The week-ended Friday witnessed surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs. The Sensex crossed the landmark 55,000 mark for the first in its history during the week.
On Friday, Sensex hit its all-time high of 55,487.79 points.
During the week, improving macroeconomic data boosted the investor sentiments.
On Thursday, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for June showed a rise of 13.6 per cent from a decline of (-) 16.6 per cent reported for the like month a year ago
Further, data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 5.59 per cent last month from 6.26 per cent in June.
Going ahead, analysts expect the bullish momentum to continue, and foreign portfolio investments too are likely to rise further.
--IANS
rrb/sn/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU