FPIs turn net buyers in October, invest Rs 22,033 crore into Indian markets

(FPIs) turned net buyers in October in by putting in Rs 22,033 crore as participant sentiment was driven by resumption of economic activities and robust quarterly corporate results among others.

In September, FPIs were net sellers at Rs 3,419 crore.

As per depositories data, overseas investors invested a net Rs 19,541 crore into equities and Rs 2,492 crore into debt during October 1-30.

Total investment on a net basis stood at Rs 22,033 crore in October.

"Availability of surplus liquidity in the global has been ensuring the flow of foreign money in Indian equities," said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director - Manager Research, Morningstar

Besides, opening of the economy, resumption of business activities and better-than-expected quarterly results helped in keeping investor interest intact, he added.

Globally, the scenario continues to evolve and there are multiple factors which would dictate the direction of foreign flows going ahead, Srivastava said.

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO at Groww, said India's new COVID-19 case count is finally going down which might help make India's case even more attractive at this point, adding that positive regarding a vaccine could greatly accelerate investments into too.

The next few months are crucial given that big on multiple fronts - US elections, vaccine viability and availability, Jain noted.

He further said that investment inflow is expected also due to an increase in weightage of in the MSCI index.

Morningstar India's Srivastava said that continuing tension between India and China as well as expensive valuations may hold foreign investors back from investing substantially in the Indian financial

On the global front, US elections, uncertainty over a US stimulus deal and worries about a rising COVID-19 cases in several parts of Europe and US could turn investors risk averse if the scenario demands, he added.

