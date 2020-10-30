SEBI fines Titan Company employee for violating insider trading norms

-
ALSO READ
Titan dips 2% as Co gives biz update, defers launch of jewellery collection
Titan Co surges over 7% ahead of March quarter nos; here's what to expect
Titan Co slips over 1% ahead of Q2 earnings; here's what to expect
Recovery of Titan's jewellery business in Q1 fails to enthuse Street
Titan rises over 2% as March quarter results meet Street estimates
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on an employee of Titan Company, Theekevedu B. Alexander, for violating insider trading norms in 2018.
The investigation by the capital markets regulator found that the designated employee of the company and his spouse had traded in the scrip of Titan when the trading window was closed, in violation of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015.
Alexander had traded on two trading days during the period from September 23 to November 12, 2018 -- a period during which the trading window was closed.
The noticee will have to pay the said amount of penalty within 45 days of receipt of the order.
--IANS
rrb/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU