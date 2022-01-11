GMR Infra starts trading on bourses as pure-play airport biz company

-
ALSO READ
GMR Infra's Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 318 cr; expenses rise to Rs 2,331 cr
GMR wins bid for development, operations of Kualanamu airport in Indonesia
GMR Infrastructure gets NCLT nod for demerger of non-airport business
AERA allows GMR Hyderabad to increase user development fee from Apr 1, 2022
Airlines' group protests GMR proposal to hike fee at Hyderabad airport
-
GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) has started trading at the stock exchanges as a pure-play airport sector company from Tuesday onwards, according to a statement.
"GIL shares started trading today ex-GPUIL. This is post the demerger of non-airports business of GIL into GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure Limited (GPUIL)," the statement said.
With GIL, for the first time, investors now have the opportunity to invest in the airport sector in the country, GMR's said in the statement.
Airports in Delhi and Hyderabad are managed and operated by GIL currently. Moreover, the company is building a new airport at Mopa in Goa and at Crete in Greece.
With the demerger, the existing shareholders of GIL will receive one equity share of Rs 5 (face value) each of GPUIL for holding 10 equity shares of Rs 1 (face value) share of each GIL, the statement noted.
The demerger happened through a vertical split and resulted in listed companies GIL and GPUIL and mirror shareholding of the both, it added.
"All the existing shareholders of GIL will become shareholders of GPUIL in the same proportion. GPUIL's shares will start trading independently on the stock exchange in February 2022 after approvals from Sebi/ stock exchanges," it noted.
GIL had on December 23 said it has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal for the restructuring plan involving the demerger of the non-airport business.
GMR Infrastructure had unveiled the rejig plan on August 27, 2020, to simplify the corporate holding structure and to attract sector-specific global investors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU