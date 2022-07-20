Gold eases as dollar gains, recession fears ebb; silver rises 0.2%

-
ALSO READ
Dollar hits 20-yr-high amid rising US rates, Ukraine war, China's lockdown
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
As coronavirus fears ebb, Japan prepares for tourists from abroad
Wall Street rises as rate hike fears ebb; GameStop gains on stock split
Risk of US recession now higher and more front-loaded, warns Goldman
-
By Arundhati Sarkar
(Reuters) - Gold slipped on Wednesday as gains in the dollar and reduced recession fears on expectations of Russian gas supplies to Europe resuming soon dented safe-haven bullion's appeal.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,708.09 per ounce by 1126 GMT in rangebound trading. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,706.40.
"Gold is being negatively impacted by the current 'risk on' mood with very strong gains being seen in the equity markets," independent analyst Ross Norman said. [USD/] [US/]
World shares hit a three-week high on strong U.S. corporate earnings and reduced worries over a possible recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
"This is manifesting itself through large redemptions in the ETF market as institutional investors scale back bullion positions," Norman added. [GOL/ETF]
Gold prices had a positive start to the week, after five straight weekly declines, as expectations of a full percentage point interest rate increase by the Fed started to fade. Higher rates dull appeal for non-yielding bullion.
But gold has not been able to fully capitalise on its safe-haven status recently, with prices declining over $350 since early March due to the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening, and the dollar's recent rally.
A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion expensive for overseas buyers.
"It does seem at the moment that the attractive position for gold traders is to position themselves for a recovery as $1,650 to $1,700 appears to be a good medium term floor," said David Jones, chief market strategist at Capital.com.
Meanwhile, British inflation in June accelerated to a 40-year peak, bolstering chances of a half-percentage-point Bank of England rate hike next month.
The European Central Bank policymakers are also considering a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point hike on Thursday.
Spot silver rose 0.2% to $18.77 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.8% to $1,860.21.
Platinum was little changed at $874.61.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Vinay Dwivedi)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU