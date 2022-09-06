Gold pares gains as US dollar strengthens, rate-hike fear dominates mood

-
ALSO READ
India better placed to face global challenges and uncertainties: CEA
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Growth to be in range of 7-8.5% given global uncertainties: CEA Nageswaran
Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth
Gold jewellery demand in India likely to dip in H2: World Gold Council
-
Gold prices pared gains on Tuesday under pressure from concerns about rapid interest rate hikes to tame inflation and an overall stronger U.S. dollar.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,712.09 per ounce as of 1018 GMT. Prices hit a one-week high, rising nearly 1%, earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,722.40.
"Ultimately, spot gold is set to remain beholden to shifting expectations surrounding the Fed's ongoing battle against inflation," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Focus this week will be on the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, where it is expected to deliver a 75 basis-point interest rate hike to tame surging prices.
Traders also expect a big interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting.
The dollar took a breather on Tuesday after a sweeping rally, but remained near its recent peak. A stronger dollar makes gold expensive for overseas buyers. [USD/]
"Although dollar's slight pullback has eased some of the immediate downward pressures on gold, gold's upside remains significantly capped by the resilient U.S. dollar," Tan added.
Gold is regarded as a safe-haven investment amid economic uncertainties. But investors opt for other assets in a high-interest rate environment as gold yields no interest.
"What could come to its (gold's) rescue is weaker macro data (the August jobs number helped) and lower inflation readings... But until that happens, rallies remain vulnerable," Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets, wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, India's gold imports in August halved from a year ago, a government source told Reuters.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.9% to $18.32 per ounce, platinum was 0.4% higher at $848.87 and palladium gained 0.4% to $2,040.64.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU