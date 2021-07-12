Gold plunges by Rs 169 to Rs 46,796 per 10 grams; silver tanks Rs 300

-
ALSO READ
Gold, silver rally reflecting global recovery, says HDFC Securities
Gold rises by Rs 474; silver jumps Rs 1,050 on strong global trends
Precious Metals: Gold gains Rs 105; silver jumps by Rs 1,073
Gold price rises Rs 241 in line with global trend; silver jumps Rs 781
Gold declines Rs 232, silver tanks Rs 1,955 amid drop in global prices
-
Gold in the national capital on Monday dipped Rs 169 to Rs 46,796 per 10 gram with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,965 per 10 grams.
Silver also went lower by Rs 300 to Rs 67,611 per kilogram from Rs 67,911 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.01 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded lower on the firm dollar index and mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU