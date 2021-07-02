Gold ticks higher as virus fears boost appeal; focus on US jobs data

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
Gold price unchanged at Rs 47,680 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 71,400 a kg
-
Gold inched up on Friday, as concerns over the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant boosted bullion's appeal, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data as it might influence the timing of a shift in the Federal Reserve's policy stance.
Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,778.52 per ounce, by 0535 GMT. It has fallen 0.1% so far this week. U.S. gold futures added 0.1% to $1,778.
"The spread of the Delta variant is supporting gold as it can delay economic recovery... (however) the medium-term outlook remains bearish biased because we're embracing the start of the tapering cycle," said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has made countries in Asia and Europe walk back on reopening plans, while White House said it would send out special teams to hot spots around the country to combat the contagion.
Focus is now on U.S. non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT, which is likely to show an increase of 690,000 jobs last month, as per a Reuters poll.
A print of one million or more in the non-farm payrolls report can expedite Fed's policy tapering and rate-hike plans, Yang said.
U.S. private payrolls and jobless claims data this week has shown the labour market is gathering speed as the economy fully reopens.
The dollar held near three-month highs, making gold expensive for other currency holders.[USD/]
Several Fed members have said in recent weeks that the central bank could start discussing tapering in the coming months. While a "taper tantrum" poses a downside risk to gold, inflation worries will support prices in the near term, Fitch Solutions said in a note.
Silver rose 0.2% to $26.07 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.6% to $1,088.73.
Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,762.16, and was set for a second straight weekly gain.
(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU