Gold price today at Rs 46,260 per 10 gm, silver trending at 62,000 a kg

The price of 10 gm of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 60 to sell at Rs 46,260 on Tuesday. In previous trade, gold had closed at Rs 46,200 per 10 grams.

Silver was selling at Rs 62,000 per kg, according to Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery varies in price across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi and Mumbai, the price stands at Rs 46,400 and 46,260 per 10 gm of gold, respectively. In Chennai, the yellow metal is selling at Rs 44,610, according to the website.

The rate of 24-carat gold also increased by Rs 60 to stand at Rs 47,260 per 10 gm.

In New Delhi, gold price stands at Rs 50,620 per 10 gm (24 carat) while in Mumbai it is Rs 47,260.