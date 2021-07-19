Gold price today at Rs 47,190 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 68,400 a kg

The price for 10 gm of 22-carat gold on Monday came to Rs 47,190 from Rs 47,200 in the last trading. Silver was at Rs 68,400 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

In New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was at Rs 47,400 per 10 gm. In Chennai, it was at Rs 45,410. The Mumbai rate is Rs 47,190, according to the website.

The price for 24-carat was at Rs 48,190 per 10 gm on Friday.