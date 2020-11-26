Gold price today at Rs 50,800 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 62,000 a kg

Gold price on Thursday fell by Rs 50 to Rs 50,750 from Rs 50,800 per 10 gm, while silver trended at Rs 62,000 per kg, according to the Good Returns website.

Gold jewellery prices vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes.

In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat was at Rs 47,650 per 10 gm, and in Chennai it increased by Rs 10 to Rs 46,140. In Mumbai, the rate fell by Rs 50 to Rs 49,750 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was at Rs 50,320 per 10 gm.