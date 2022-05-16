Gold trading at Rs 50,450 per 10 gm today; silver at Rs 59,400 a kg

The rate of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Monday remained unchanged at Rs 50,450. The price of silver also remained stable, selling at Rs 59,400 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold on Monday was also unchanged, as 10 gram of the precious metal is selling at Rs 46,250.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, as the metal is selling at Rs 50,450.

However, 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is selling at Rs 51,670 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Kerala, as it is trading at Rs 46,250.

While the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 47,370.

The gold rates in India depend on a number of factors including the international gold prices, local tariffs, and the currency movements.

The price of gold differs in different regions based on various paramteres including the making charges, excise duty, state taxes, etc.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 59,400, while the price of 1 kg of silver in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai is Rs 63,700.