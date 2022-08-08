Gold prices trade in tight range as investors wary of big Fed rate hikes

-
ALSO READ
Goldman Sachs sees gold prices hitting $2,500/oz by year-end
Gold, silver prices surge across India after US Federal Reserve hikes rates
Gold jewellery demand in India likely to dip in H2: World Gold Council
As Fed heads toward 75-basis pt rate hike, officials wary of bigger move
Fed Guv Waller backs another big rate hike for 'all in' inflation fight
-
By Arundhati Sarkar
(Reuters) - Gold prices were stuck in a range on Monday, with gains curbed by fears over big rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, while investors stayed on the sidelines awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week.
Spot gold steadied at $1,773.82 per ounce by 0900 GMT, after dropping 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,789.40.
The main factor against further recoveries in gold is related to the growing pressure that the Fed could adopt an aggressive stance after the solid U.S. labour data, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, external analyst for Kinesis Money.
But, investors are slightly recalibrating their position after the dollar rally on Friday, and "maybe they are still thinking that the peak of inflation is not too far and the pressure on the Fed could slow down," he added.
Traders currently see a 73.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75-basis-point rate hikes for its next policy decision on Sept. 21 to tame soaring inflation after U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in July.
The focus of market participants now shifts to the U.S. consumer price index report due on Wednesday that could offer more clues on the Fed's rate hike path. Analysts polled by Reuters expect annual inflation eased to 8.7% in July from 9.1% previously.
Higher U.S. interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Another hotter-than-expected CPI print should force bullion bulls to reckon with a Fed that has to persist with more supersized rate hikes over the coming months, and such a narrative should prompt spot gold to unwind more of its recent gains, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity.
Offering some respite to gold, the U.S. dollar pulled back slightly from its highest since July 28. [USD/]
Spot silver rose 0.6% to $20.00 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4% to $928.20.
Palladium rose 1.4% to $2,154.97.
(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU